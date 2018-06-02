sherlock holmes
- TVHere's Everything Coming To Netflix In March 2021, Including Biggie DocNetflix is adding a huge new selection of binge-worthy titles to the streaming platform for the month of March.By Deja Goode
- TVSnoop Dogg To Executive Produce "Sherlock Holmes" TV SeriesIf anyone can make a dope, gangsta version of "Sherlock Holmes," it's Snoop Dogg. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesMillie Bobby Brown Lands Upwards Of $6.1M For Sherlock Holmes Spin-OffBig bucks for Millie. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentHenry Cavill To Play Sherlock Holmes In Upcoming “Enola Holmes” AdaptationHe’ll be starring alongside Millie Bobby Brown. By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentBenedict Cumberbatch Saved A Bicyclist From A Gang AttackBenedict Cumberbatch truly lives his roles.By Matthew Parizot