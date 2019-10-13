Heather Victoria Recruits 9th Wonder, Big K.R.I.T. & More On "Boutique Hotel" Album

Songstress Heather Victoria has touched down with her new full-length Boutique Hotel arrival featuring the talents Big K.R.I.T., Raheem DeVaughn, 9th Wonder and Khrysis among collaborators as the JAMLA alum takes the silky vocals that she's used to adorn 9th's collective for years to the forefront.

Previsouly, the siren's voice has been featured on Rapsody’s The Idea of Beautiful, 9th Wonder’s The Wonder Years, Add-2’s Prey for the Poor, and both JAMLA is the Squad compilation projects.

Boutique Hotel is outfitted with nine total tracks and marks a solid return to the spotlight for the Fayetteville-bred singer. Get into the full effort down below.