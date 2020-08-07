The Trolls phenomenon is an international money-maker as films, soundtracks, merchandise, and toys line shelves worldwide. Kids have helped make Trolls a multi-billion-dollar empire, but recently, concerns have been raised about a toy that parents claim is an undercover grooming device for pedophilia. Rumors about Hollywood and it's clandestine child sex trafficking practices have plagued the industry for decades, and now that Ghislane Maxwell is being brought to trial following Jeffrey Epstein's controversial suicide, the public now inspects children's games and movies with new lenses.

Recently, videos have circulated throughout social media regarding Hasbro and its "Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy." The troll doll has a button on its stomach that, when pressed, says words like "Can I have a hug?" and other sweet phrases. What isn't advertised anywhere on the box or in the media is that there is another button on the bottom of the doll, between its legs and under its skirt. When pressed, the doll makes sounds like "Whee" and "Oh."

"When you push this button on the doll's privates she gasps and giggles. This is not okay for a child's toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores," an online petition states. After being accused of perpetuating and normalizing child abuse, Hasbro has pulled all of the dolls from retailers' shelves.

A spokesperson for the company issued a statement saying that the button was intended to be triggered when the toy was placed in a seated position, but the company now recognizes that it could be "perceived as inappropriate." She added, "This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our consumer care team. We are in the process of removing the item for purchase."

[via]