This week, Harry Styles finds himself back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts as his Fine Line sophomore album debuts at the top spot after moving a total of 478,000 equivalent album units in its first week. The impressive figure accounts for the largest week for a pop album by a male singer in over four years and makes for the largest week for an album from a Columbia recording artist in three years. Additionally, the figure equates to the third-biggest week for any album in 2019.

The new entry sets the precedent for a chart with little movement from hip-hop after last week saw entries from Roddy Ricch and posthumous logs from Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion. This time around, you'll find Roddy's debut Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial album, sliding down to No. 3 on the chart, conceding to the No. 2 debut of Blake Shelton's Fully Loaded: God's Country. This week, Roddy moves a total of 81,000 equivalent album units before Post Malone's Hollywood’s Bleeding checks in at No. 4 with 63,000 units.

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Elsewhere on the chart, Christmas staples seasonally occupy top spots with the Frozen II soundtrack rising to No. 5 with 60,000 units while Michael Buble's Christmas sits at No. 6 with 58,000 units. Pentatonix's The Best Of Pentatonix Christmas clocks in at No. 7 with 56,000 units while Mariah Carey is back in the top 10 with Merry Christmas rising 12-8 with 51,000 units.

Notably, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? continues to find a home in the top 19 with 49,000 units at No. 9 before Taylor Swift's Lover closes things out at No. 10.