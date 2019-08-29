Halle Berry never fails to amaze when it comes to her daily shares to Instagram. From her book club updates, fitness routines, to cuddled up photos of her and her dog, the John Wick: Chapter 3 actress is serving a well-curated daily dose of content that we can't help but stay updated on. The latest share to Halle's feed sees her laying poolside in a black one-piece bikini with a straw hat to block the sun.

"You have to break from the grind, clear your mind, and enjoy some me time," she captioned the post.

"The only thing I want at the end of the day is for my children to say, 'You weren’t perfect, you didn’t do everything right, but you were a good mom,'" Halle wrote in her recent InStyle feature. "I spent almost 10 years being in mom mode. Now that my youngest is starting kindergarten, I feel like I can get back into my life, and that’s important. I want to keep challenging myself and proving that I can still follow my passions, take risks, and take on characters who make me feel alive. But I prove that to myself, not to anyone else."

As for upcoming films starring Halle, her IMDb shows that she's signed for projects called Bruised and Jagged Edge.