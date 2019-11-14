In a shocking twist, actress Halle Berry has reportedly thrown her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry under the bus, accusing him of all sorts of damaging things in their heated custody battle. The former couple are currently hashing out the details regarding custody of their daughter Nahla and, in new legal documents, Berry alleges that several experiences that her ex-partner lived through were enough to derail their entire relationship and sex life.



According to RadarOnline, Halle Berry is making some serious claims about her ex-boyfriend, model Gabriel Aubry. During their relationship, Aubry reportedly used racist terms and refused to recognize their daughter as biracial. Even more shocking was the mention of an alleged incestuous relationship with one of his family members. She notes that the emotional damage caused by his former relationship was enough to ruin their own sex life. "After the first six months of our relationship, our sex life diminished and after one year we had sex less than three times per year," said the actress in a reported testimony. She also notes how Aubry did not accept responsibility for this.

Berry says that her former partner's sexual relationship with a family member lasted "for years," also noting that the man's mental health issues lead him to not be stable as Nahla's primary parental figure.

