Halle Berry has crowned Cardi B the "Queen of Hip Hop." The legendary actor, who is working with Cardi on the soundtrack to her new film, Bruised, praised the Bronx rapper, over the weekend.

While hosting a premiere for the new film on Saturday, Berry remarked: "I reached out to Cardi b because she's the Queen of Hip hop."

Cardi helped Berry curate the soundtrack for the project, in which she stars as a disgraced MMA fighter who returns to fighting when her son reenters her life.



Jason Merritt/TERM /Getty Images

Seemingly in response to Berry's comments, Winnie Harlow labeled Nicki Minaj as "the one and only Queen of Hip Hop," while presenting at the MTV's 2021 Europe Music Awards, Sunday night.

Both statements sparked disagreement between the two rapper's fanbases online.

In response, Cardi tweeted that her fans should focus on checking out Berry's new film, which debuts on Netflix, Friday.

"I know how some of you girls like to tussle over this typa childish s***… but ntm on Halle Berry," she tweeted. "Anyway her movie #BRUISED dropping THAT SHE DIRECTED HERSELF on Netflix on November 24th. The FIRST female rap movie soundtrack!! we produced together out this FRIDAY!"

