Just a few days after Halle Berry showcased her rock hard abs on Instagram new reports detail how the actress isn't as invincible as we may seem since she's suffered some injuries that has put her on bed rest. According to The Blast, Halle is filming her upcoming film Bruised in New Jersey and she suffered some injuries after a fight scene.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Halle got slightly injured in the fight,” executive producer of Bruised, Brian Pitt, said. "She’s tired. She needed a break. Occasionally what’s going to happen is an actor might get a little injured, and we might adjust scheduling around them a little bit."

Bruised will showcase Halle's directorial debut and follows an MMA fighter named Justice who heads back to the ring as a way to get her life back together and regain custody of her son again.

“It’s just where I’m at right now and what my message is all about,” the 53-year-old said of the movie. “Being of a certain age, it’s about dealing with ageism [and] racism — defying all the rules and telling people none of that matters, you can do exactly what you want to do. You can define who you are.”