Every once in awhile, we're reminded of just how insanely fit Halle Berry is. The 53-year-old actress shouldn't look as good as she does. However, because of the hard work that she consistently puts in at the gym and on her diet, her appearance is still top-notch. Her supermodel looks were on full display in a new upload to social media, which is meant to encourage her fans to get to their lifestyle centers pronto and practice Fitness Friday. We're sure a few people will be going for a run and working on their workout regimens after seeing this.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

"One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs - and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable," wrote Halle, proving to the world that, yes, she is absolutely shredded. The star lifted up her shirt to flex her abdominal muscles and, holy crap, she's looking like an absolute stunner. Still promoting the movie, Halle motivated her followers to set high goals for themselves in the gym so that they too can wake up looking as incredible as she does.

Take a look at Berry's sculpted figure below and let us know your initial reactions in the comments. Is this enough to get you to watch Bruised, her upcoming fighting film?