Ahead of her Disney debut, Halle Bailey is getting her fans ready to see her bikini body in action as Ariel in The Little Mermaid over on her TikTok page. Last Thursday, the 22-year-old uploaded a clip of her dancing along to a popular audio that samples Beyoncé and Shakira's 2006 hit, "Beautiful Liar."

On her toned body, the singer-turned-actress rocked a cheeky blue swimsuit, featuring gold details while casually flaunting her underboob. With her long locs tied on top of her head, Bailey's natural glowing face was visible for her over 700K followers to admire.

David Livingston/Getty Images

"Lmaoo not me trying to learn this," she wrote in the caption. "I miss vacay," she added, seemingly referring to the baecation that she took with her man DDG at the end of January.

Speaking of DDG – he made sure to show Bailey plenty of love on her 22nd birthday last weekend, icing her out with a gorgeous "Halle" chain that she's likely to hold onto for the rest of her life.

Shortly after she was spoiled, the Ungodly Hour vocalist met up with her older sister, Chloe Bailey to conquer the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards, where she also had the honour of presenting the award alongside Lily James (who starred in the live-action Cinderella film) and Naomi Scott (who played Jasmine in Disney's recent Aladdin remake).

"The three of us have all had the privilege of bringing a beloved animated character to the live screen," James explained before they listed the nominees for Best Animated Feature, which ultimately went to Encanto.

Scott added, "Soon, Halle will join the club as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. Welcome babe," before Bailey chimed in, "All these characters hold such a special place in our hearts because animated films make up some of our most formative movie experiences as kids."

Check out the 22-year-old's dance routine above, and let us know what you think in the comment section below.

