DDG and Halle Bailey are stirring up dating rumors again as the two have been spending more and more time together. Whether or not they are posting photos together, social media users have noticed many similarities in their Instagram posts. Some are even asking in Halle's comments if DDG took the photos.

The rapper and the singer both posted on Instagram last night, with their locations revealing crystal clear waters. DDG had his location revealing the Maldives Islands, while Halle kept her location a mystery. Despite the missing geotag, it’s easy for fans to assume they are in the same place, especially since they have already been spotted together a few times.





The Little Mermaid actress and DDG were recently seen attending Usher’s Residency in Las Vegas. A video of the pair sitting together at the performance went viral as fans revealed their opinions about the rumored relationship. Although, neither of the two has released any comments confirming their relationship.

The two were also rumored to have been on another vacation together earlier this year as they were both posting photos in a snowy location, regardless of the fact neither of the two disclosed if they were in the same place. Meanwhile, fans also noticed at the time that DDG’s ex Rubi Rose had also been posting all bundled up in her winter wear a day later...

DDG had previously been linked with Rubi Rose as they were known for some of their messy situations throughout their on-and-off relationship.

Do you think DDG and Halle Bailey make a cute couple?