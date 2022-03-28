It's a big day for Miss Halle Bailey. Not only is The Little Mermaid actress slaying the red carpet at the 94th annual Academy Awards alongside her older sister, but she's also celebrating her 22nd birthday.

On Chloe's Instagram page, she gave a special shoutout to her partner in crime, writing, "Happy birthday to my best friend!!!!! My baby sis!!! I love you to the moon and back."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

"You are strong, brilliant, effortlessly graceful, and I am SO PROUD OF YOU," the "Have Mercy" singer continued. "Thank you for being my sister and partner in this life. I love you so so much. You deserve the entire world and more."

On top of the heartfelt message from her Ungodly Hour collaborator, Bailey has also received an outpouring of support and sweet words from other friends and fans – including her boo, "Elon Musk" rapper DDG.

"Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest," he captioned the photo dump that made its way onto his feed this evening. "Love you forever @hallebailey."

While slide one shows the 24-year-old planting a kiss on his girl's cheek, others see them snapping sunglasses-clad selfies together, stylishly posing in front of the mirror, and last, but certainly not least, we see a clip of DDG icing out the Atlanta native with a chain that has her name written in diamonds.

Check out the Michigan rapper's sweet post to Bailey above, and let us know what you think of his flashy gift for her in the comments.