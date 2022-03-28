Chloe and Halle Bailey are two sisters that know how to flaunt their stuff. The duo arrived at the 2022 Oscars in Hollywood, California dressed to kill.

The pair both wore gowns that fell to the floor and showed some skin in all the right places.

Halle, who celebrated her birthday the same night as the event, wore a teal dress that made her look radiant. The garment had a strap on one side, revealed her abdomen, and featured a high slit that showed her leg. With her hair in an updo, she wore diamond earrings and a pair of pumps the same color as her gown.

Halle’s dressing in blue seemingly aligns with her upcoming role in the live rendition of The Little Mermaid as Ariel, the princess under the sea.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Chloe’s appearance was somewhat similar to her sister’s. Draped in purple, her dress featured sparkly accents, a cape that laid out across the ground, as well as an extremely high split-- even more extreme than her sister's, this one went from just under her chest to the floor. Not only were her ears iced out with diamonds, one of her ankles was as well.

Chloe is no stranger to showing off her body. The 23-year-old singer is often posting thirst traps to social media, so her scintillating attire to the awards show came as no surprise.

The sisters were hand-in-hand as they graced the carpet and turned heads with their provocative looks.

Take a glance at their look below.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images







