Halle Bailey and DDG made their red carpet debut as a couple during the BET Awards on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The two have been romantically linked since January when they attended an Usher concert in Las Vegas together.

For their entrance, Bailey rocked a black Mônot set while DDG went with a matching Prada outfit and silver chain necklaces.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The two first made their relationship Instagram official with a post on Bailey's 22nd birthday in March.

“Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest,” DDG wrote at the time. “Love you forever.”

"I never knew happy relationships existed until this year," DDG tweeted earlier this month.

Later in the night at the BET Awards, the couple watched as Halle's sister, Chloë, performed the songs, “Surprise," Adina Howard’s “Freak Like Me,” and “Treat Me.” The performance comes ahead of the release of her upcoming self-titled debut album.

Both Halle and Chlöe together were nominated for the Best Group BET Award. Silk Sonic, comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, went on to win in the category.

Check out Bailey and DDG's appearance on the red carpet below, as well as Chloë's performance.

