Halle Bailey and DDG have been dating for a while now. The two sparked relationship rumors at the beginning of this year after they were seen together at a concert, and it seems that they've been inseparable ever since. From taking vacations together to posting each other on social media, the couple isn't hiding their love for each other.

That reigns true, because just yesterday, Halle posted a TikTok video that melted everyone's hearts. As she sat between her boyfriend's legs, the 22-year-old aided him in singing lessons. Their song of choice was "A Change Is Gonna Come" by the iconic, Sam Cooke.

Halle started the record off with her angelic voice, singing, "I was born..." Then as they stared into each other's eyes, DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., took the lead. In a high-pitched tone, he sang, "...by the river, in a little tent." After realizing he wasn't singing in the right key, he added some bass to his voice.

He sang deeply, "Woah just like the river, I've been runnin' ever since." Amazed by what he had delivered, Halle shouted, "Wooh," before she started giggling and giving him a round of applause. Smiling at his accomplishment, the YouTube star asked, "That was good wasn't it?" to which his girlfriend responded, "That was good," while smiling ear to ear.

The video sits at over five million views and has gotten comments from some verified celebs. Queen Naija wrote, "Omg I love themmmm." B. Simone also chimed in, saying, "So damn sweet [heart eye emoji]."

How do you think he did?