Evan McClintock and Hailie Jade have been together for nearly 6 years now. These new photos seemingly display just how happy they are.

It's a very rare sighting to see new images of Hailie Jade with her boyfriend. This is no indication of turmoil within the relationship, though, as her posts with him present tend to be incredibly loving and heartfelt. The last image of the couple, posted back in July, was captioned with a quirky and cute message: "i rarely share my feed, but when i do i’m happy it’s with you" said Hailie, referencing Evan who is seen in the photo.





Her recent post shows the two embracing before the sunset, and the caption retains the heartfelt, sweet nature their photos tend to elicit. This time, the caption reads "yesterday & everyday." Considering the two have been together for more than 5 years now, their intentions seem to be in it for the long haul.

Hailie's story consisted of more adorable activities between the two. They were seen hanging out with siblings and family members, including her sister Alaina Marie, and Eminem's younger brother, Nathan. The festivities included a ferris wheel, to which Hailie captioned "none of us like heights." In said video, she gave Evan a quick smooch on the cheek. It seems as though the love isn't fading between the two any time soon.

We'll keep you updated on more Hailie news and information, as it's great to see her happy. Stay tuned to HNHH for more.