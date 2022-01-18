Those first-week sales projections often have artists and their teams biting their nails. Some will say that they don't care about numbers, but secretly, they're waiting at the edge of their seats along with their labels. When it was learned that Gunna and The Weeknd were dropping albums on the same day, it was a toss-up as to who would take the No. 1 spot on the charts in the first week. The numbers for DS4EVER and Dawn FM are in, and Gunna has taken the gold.

Timbaland praised Dawn FM, even comparing it to Michael Jackson's Thriller, but it still wasn't enough to edge out Gunna's mixtape.

According to Chart Data, "'DS4EVER' is @1GunnaGunna's second consecutive #1 album on the Billboard 200, following 'WUNNA.'" Fans have been retweeting and reposting the news, and of course, their messages include Gunna's much-used "P" emoji.

Two days ago, there were reports that it was in fact the Canadian singer who snagged the coveted No. 1 position, but later, rumors surfaced that the numbers were so close that announcements had to be delayed. In the end, it was reported that Gunna sold 150K total units, while The Weeknd pushed 148K.

"We #1 in the Fuccin WORLD Craig [mindblown emoji] #DS4EVER Thanks To MY Fans My Gang & My GOD [praying hands emoji] I Love u @ebsdaboss [blue heart emoji][P emoji]," Gunna wrote in a celebratory Instagram post. Do you think the right album took No. 1?

Also, make sure to check out our article: Gunna "DS4EVER" Review.