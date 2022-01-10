Timbaland came under fire on social media, over the weekend, after comparing The Weeknd's new album, Dawn FM, to Michael Jackson's legendary Thriller. The Weeknd dropped off his new project on Friday after short notice.

“This album different y’all. This shit right here on some Thriller shit," Timbaland said on Instagram Live after hearing the project. "Trust me when I tell you and the way he dropped this shit — yo! Congrats. This shit is amazing.”

He added: “This album is beyond great. We need a vinyl to this.”



Brian Ach / Getty Images

“I fucks with Timbaland but this type cappin is nuts and disrespectful to Michael jackson thriller,” one person wrote. “Timbo wyling.”

Another added: "Timbaland gushing about how Weeknd's new joint is some 'Thriller shit' sent me. I was largely unmoved three tracks in and are in no rush to get back to it."

Thriller is widely considered one of the best pop albums of all time. The album was released in November 1982 and was produced by Quincy Jones. Jones appears on the interlude, "A Tale by Quincy," off of Dawn FM.

Check out more responses below.

