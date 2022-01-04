The dawn is coming... On Monday (January 3), Toronto-based recording artist The Weeknd announced that he would be closing this week by releasing his new studio album, titled Dawn FM. The body of work has been in the works for the last year, following the release of the extremely successful After Hours. Last night, Abel informed his fans that he would be sharing the album cover artwork on Tuesday morning. He did exactly that, unveiling the official artwork for Dawn FM on Instagram.





The artwork features The Weeknd as an older version of himself, with grey hair, wrinkled skin, salt-and-pepper facial hair, and a neutral look on his face. This falls right in line with Weeknd's vision for After Hours, during which the artist aged himself digitally in music videos and utilized prosthetics, make-up, and more to complete his look.

The cover is drawing comparisons to Abel's Trilogy era, considering the fact that this feels like a natural continuation from his After Hours album.

While some fans are a little confused by the cover art and aren't particularly feeling it yet, what's most important is the music that we're getting alongside this. Dawn FM is dropping on Friday and it seems like, every day until then, the Torontonian is doing something to bless his fans. Yesterday, we got the feature-artist listing and the release date, and today we got the pre-save link and cover art. What do you think we're getting tomorrow?

