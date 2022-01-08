Like the rest of the world, Timbaland has spent the better part of his Friday engrossed in the new music drops. One of the biggest highlights of the day came courtesy of The Weeknd who delivered his Dawn FM album that immediately captivated audiences. Arriving with the project's release came a virtual listening event, and while it is unknown if Timbaland was able to make that, he did share thoughts about Dawn FM in a video posted online.

The hitmaking icon knows good music when he hears it, and he couldn't contain himself as he compare The Weeknd's latest record to Michael Jackson's Thriller.

Decades after its release, Thriller is still hailed as one of the greatest albums of all time—arguably of course, as many Jackson aficionados don't consider it to be his best project. In Timbaland's video, the megaproducer grooves to Dawn FM and fawns over the record.

"Yo, this album's different, yo. This sh*t right here, this on some Thriller sh*t. Trust me when I tell you. And the way he dropped this sh*t... This sh*t is amazing." Over the video, Tim wrote that The Weeknd needs to make vinyl copies of this album.

Jackson purists don't often like hearing new artists being aligned to the late icon, but The Weeknd has long drawn comparisons to the Thriller star. Check out Timbaland's video below and let us know your thoughts on Dawn FM.