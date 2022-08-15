Although he’s spent the last few months locked away from the world in Fulton County Jail, YSL artist Gunna continues to maintain a positive attitude – especially amid news that his most recent album, DS4EVER has officially gone platinum.

As HipHopDX reports, the 29-year-old’s team shared a post to his Instagram page on the rapper’s behalf, commemorating the fact that his project has sold over one million copies since its January debut. “Thankful to have the highest selling hip-hop album this year,” the caption reads.

Gunna attends Milan Fashion Week in February 2022 — Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images

“Miss you all; love you and I’ll be home soon - Gunna,” he concluded the brief but optimistic message. While he’s surely ready to return to his home, the latest update regarding the YSL Gang Indictment has said that both he and Young Thug will remain behind bars until their trial in early 2023.

Luckily, the rapper has a seriously influential celebrity in his corner – Kim Kardashian. The socialite recently made it known that she would like to see Sergio Kitchens freed from jail, tweeting “#FreeGunna [Free emoji] [P emoji]” out to her 73.1 million followers last month, also sharing a screenshot to her Instagram Story.

This isn’t the only time we’ve heard from Gunna since his May arrest. Recently, a video of the College Park native on a video call with his Godson surfaced online, in which the recording artist seemed to be in great spirits.

Back in June, he penned a letter from his prison cell, writing, “For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent.”

“I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name! The picture being painted of me is ugly and untrue … I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions.”





Tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]