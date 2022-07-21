She was promoting his "Pushin P" takeover earlier this year, and now Kim Kardashian is lending her voice in the movement to raise awareness about Gunna's case. As you may already know, Gunna and Young Thug were arrested with several of their alleged YSL associates months ago after being named in a lengthy indictment. The RICO case against the group has been a focus for Georgia investigators for some time, and both Thugger and Gunna have been denied bond, as well as the allegations, as they await their trials.

Celebrities have offered their kind words and well wishes to the incarcerated rappers, and Kim Kardashian interjected with a brief take of her own.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

Kardashian tweeted "#FreeGunna" today (July 20), and it caused an uproar online after people began debating whether or not she would offer her legal services to the rap star. Kardashian has been studying to be a lawyer for years and is reportedly working as an apprentice to a firm. She has been instrumental in helping everyday people receive a new lease on life with jail and prison releases, and Gunna's fans hope that she will work her magic with his case, as well.

We're not sure if or how Kardashian would give aid, but it wasn't missed on the public that she didn't mention Young Thug.