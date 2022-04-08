During a recent episode of The Shop, executive producers Lebron James, Maverick Carter and co-creator Paul Rivera were joined by some A-list celebrities, author and entrepreneur Rick Ross; multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated rapper Gunna; Las Vegas Aces player A’ja Wilson; and United Master CEO, Steve Stoute.

Gunna took his time in the circle of celebrities to give a better explanation of what "Pushing P" really means, following vague definitions and descriptions of the phrase throughout his DS4EVER rollout. Gunna says the fact Lebron is getting a haircut during the interview is "overly P." He goes on to say, "This is a prime example of 'Pushing P.'"

Maverick asked Gunna, "What's pushing P? Where did it come from, and what is it? How do you define it."

"Man it started, and now it's out of my hands," he explained. "Pushin P really started at first as me just pulling up on some player, might got me a vibe with me. My homies are like, 'Okay, you about to come back around.' I'm doing the same one with a different type of vibe. [And it’s like], ‘You’re still going? You Pushin P, now you pushing it! Now you pushing this player sh*t.’ Now I'm tryna make sure I'm capitalizing on the P now."

Shortly before the release of DS4EVER, Gunna took to his Instagram Story with a post saying, "P don't just mean Player, P also mean paper too. You could be pushing this P with paper too." Many fans were quick to criticize this definition as it still didn't clear up what the term actually meant.

