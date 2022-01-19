The past week has created a clear distinction between two groups: those that are "Pushin P" and those that simply are not. The phrase "Pushin P", and the shortened acknowledgment, P, have taken the world by storm since the release of Gunna's DS4EVER album. It has been trending on all social media platforms, with other celebrities joining the wave. Everyone is still scrambling to decode exactly what it means, hoping to be among the elite class that are doing so. As far as Gunna is concerned, IHOP is doing just that.



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for FaZe Clan

On Wednesday afternoon, IHOP tweeted that they're "always pushing Pancakes", replacing the letter 'P' with the blue P emoji. The addition of the emoji indicated that they were getting in on the trend, aware of just how big the craze has gotten:

Gunna, the originator of the viral iteration of the phrase, quoted the tweet and gave them his blessing. His response was simple, stating that "IHOP Pushin P", again with the (now symbolic) blue P emojis replacing some of the letters:

While we may not have a clear definition for "Pushin P" just yet, the viral phrase is giving a boost to the numbers on Gunna's latest album. DS4EVER is now slated to outsell The Weeknd's recently released project Dawn FM for a second week in a row. That isn't to discredit Gunna's starpower at all, though, considering he's one of the biggest hip hop acts at the moment.

