Fans dress up as their favorite artists for Halloween all of the time, but when Rihanna dons a look to pay homage to one of her peers, the entire world takes notice. Certain artists are often attributed to having an "effect"—that is when they either collaborate with, co-sign, or draw attention to other artists. Gunna certainly doesn't need an "effect" from anyone, especially as he boasts the No. 1 record on the Billboard charts with DS4EVER, but it certainly doesn't hurt when Rihanna dresses up as you for Halloween.

Gunna has continued to promote his project and stopped by Hot 97 where he spoke about the Savage x Fenty mogul suiting up.

Rihanna sported Gunna's all-black New York Fashion Week look that included shorts, a net-stitched sweater, boots, and a leather vest. The fit quickly became a trending topic, as many of Gunna's outfits do, but Rihanna couldn't help but make it her own.

“That day, I got so many calls [like], 'Oh this that RiRi effect, that RiRi effect different,'" said Gunna. "Okay, Rocky, I see what’s happening. I see what’s happening Rocky. Say less." Elsewhere in the interview, Gunna speaks on his latest effort and also once again addresses those plaguing rumors about his alleged secret romance with Chlöe.

Check it out below.