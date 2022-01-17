Chloe Bailey is dishing on her love life. Earlier this week, the 23-year-old "Do It" singer hopped onto Instagram to host a live stream, during which plenty of her fans dropped off questions about who she is – or isn't – dating.

In a clip uploaded to The Shade Room, the Atlanta-born vocalist can be seen sitting in front of the camera in a bold red Fendi X SKIMS piece, her locs pulled back into a low bun and her face beautifully beat, complete with some shiny lip gloss.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"I love the new song," she gushed, speaking on her and Wunna's "you & me" joint from his recently released DS4EVER album. "And I'm so happy you guys love it too. [Gunna] is like such a good friend, and I love that song and I'm so happy to be on the album, so check it out if you have not, while you wait for my new music, darlings."

The "Have Mercy" hitmaker then switched into a British accent while she continued speaking, "new music, darlings. New music! I feel like everybody wants to know about my love life? My love life is music, darling," Bailey insisted, grinning and then giggling as the responses from her followers poured in.

While she focuses on her career, Gunna also appears to be focused on getting his life together. During his stint on The Breakfast Club, he told Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God, and DJ Envy that he's "becoming ready" to settle down with a serious partner.

"I understand having a girlfriend and having a wife, you gotta have stability when it's time, so I think I'm getting here," the "Pushin P" hitmaker shared, also adding that, if Bailey ultimately decides to settle down with someone else, it "wouldn't be very P of her" – read more about that here.



