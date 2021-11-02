It must have felt pretty surreal for rapper Gunna to log onto Instagram on Sunday before realizing that Rihanna, one of the most famous celebrities on the planet, dressed up as him for Halloween.

The rapper has often gone viral for his extravagant outfits during Fashion Week, most recently stepping out in New York wearing a pair of Rick Owens boots with shorts, a lace shirt, black shades, and chains. His 'fit was clowned across the internet, but stylists and fashion lovers celebrated Gunna's bold choice. It turns out that Rihanna was a big fan of the ensemble because she wore the exact same thing and recreated his poses on Halloween, sharing some pictures on Instagram.

"Nawwwww she OD," wrote Gunna as he reacted to her costume. "Heard u RiRi."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

He was so impressed by RiRi's Halloween portrayal that he actually changed his profile picture to her picture, and we wouldn't be surprised if he keeps that as his avatar for the coming months. Most people in the world would do the same if Rihanna dressed as them for Halloween, so we'll let Gunna have his fan-boy moment.

What did you think of Rihanna's Gunna costume? Did she nail the look, and should Wunna choose one of Rih's classic looks to return the favor next Halloween?



Image via @gunna on Instagram