Young Thug has been a starting point for so many artists to absorb game from and grow in the ever-competitive musical career field. Paving the way for Gunna, Lil Keed, and many others to become themselves in the rap game, Thugger's "sons" were definitely appreciative on his twenty-ninth birthday, making sure that he felt the love.

During a party this weekend that seemed to lack any semblance of social distancing guidelines or masks, Young Thug was gifted an unforgettable present from his #1 artist Gunna, who captured it all on video.

"HappySlattDay @thuggerthugger1," wrote the Atlanta native and HNHH cover artist. "100K for always keepin it 100 w me. ILY TO DEATH TWIN !"

As suggested in the caption, Gunna made a nice cake out of multiple racks, stacking up $100,000 and placing a cupcake in the middle of the tray, lighting a candle on it and carrying it out to the influential artist on his big day. Once Thug was handed the cupcake and money, everyone started belting out "Happy Birthday," with Jeffrey leading the charge himself.

Of course, Gunna was flamed for simply sharing the video, with many targeting his weight in malicious comments. You know how the internet is...



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Other guests that attended the party were NAV and a bunch of more of his closest buddies.

We'd like to wish the happiest belated birthday to Young Thug, one of the most talented men in the industry right now.