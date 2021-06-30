Gucci Mane's New Artist BigWalkDog Grabs Lil Baby & Pooh Shiesty For "Whole Lotta Ice"

Gucci Mane has one of the best ears in the music industry, putting on some of the most exciting young rappers in the last few years. The New 1017 continues to expand as Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano are incarcerated, with bubbling members Big Scarr and Enchanting taking over in recent months. Guwop has also introduced the world to his latest signee, Mississippi-based rapper BigWalkDog.

The newest addition to the 1017 roster, BigWalkDog has been impressing rap fans with his latest releases. After popping up at Pierre Thomas' birthday celebration in Atlanta, the rapper has released a new record called "Whole Lotta Ice" with Lil Baby and labelmate Pooh Shiesty, showing why he's a force to be reckoned with.

The video, which BigWalkDog specifies is simply a montage, shows the rising star with a bunch of other rappers, including Jack Harlow and more. Watch the video below and let us know what you think of the latest single from BigWalkDog.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was playing the block, I ain't had sports

Gotta get you a watch if you want you a trophy

I was so focused

We had to run, if you know me, you know this

Upgrade my jewelry, I hope that you notice me