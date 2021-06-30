mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane's New Artist BigWalkDog Grabs Lil Baby & Pooh Shiesty For "Whole Lotta Ice"

Alex Zidel
June 30, 2021 11:08
Whole Lotta Ice
BigWalkDog Feat. Lil Baby & Pooh Shiesty

BigWalkDog releases his new single "Whole Lotta Ice" with Lil Baby and Pooh Shiesty.


Gucci Mane has one of the best ears in the music industry, putting on some of the most exciting young rappers in the last few years. The New 1017 continues to expand as Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano are incarcerated, with bubbling members Big Scarr and Enchanting taking over in recent months. Guwop has also introduced the world to his latest signee, Mississippi-based rapper BigWalkDog.

The newest addition to the 1017 roster, BigWalkDog has been impressing rap fans with his latest releases. After popping up at Pierre Thomas' birthday celebration in Atlanta, the rapper has released a new record called "Whole Lotta Ice" with Lil Baby and labelmate Pooh Shiesty, showing why he's a force to be reckoned with.

The video, which BigWalkDog specifies is simply a montage, shows the rising star with a bunch of other rappers, including Jack Harlow and more. Watch the video below and let us know what you think of the latest single from BigWalkDog.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was playing the block, I ain't had sports
Gotta get you a watch if you want you a trophy
I was so focused
We had to run, if you know me, you know this
Upgrade my jewelry, I hope that you notice me

BigWalkDog Lil Baby Pooh Shiesty The New 1017 new music new song
