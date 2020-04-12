Ever since Gucci Mane was released from prison in 2016, he's been on a positive and motivational tip. He's seemed to make peace with many people that he previously had issues with, but there are clearly others that he still has problems with. Even then, the new Gucci has been trying to motivate the people, especially after everything he's overcome in life and it's rare that we see him shed any negativity in the world.

Apparently, Easter was the day that he decided to share a little public prayer for his enemies. In wake of the Coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 112K lives across the globe, Gucci Mane decided that the day when Jesus was resurrected from the dead was a good time to wish death upon his enemies. "I pray my haters die of corona virus," he wrote on Twitter.

Some might consider it harsh but if you think about it, it's a pretty tame insult for Gucci Mane's standards. Especially, if you consider that he once told Jeezy, "Go dig your partner up."

In related news, Gucci Mane has been recently building the 1017 Eskimo roster. After announcing that he has a million-dollar contract for up and coming artists, he revealed that he signed Atlanta up-and-comer Ola Runt to the label. Once the pandemic dies down, hopefully we'll be getting new music from both of them.