When Gucci Mane was released from prison in 2016, he felt an urge to release new music as soon as possible. Linking up with Future, they recorded their collaborative mixtape Free Bricks 2. The two got in the studio with Young Scooter and got everything done quickly, releasing it the next day. Since he was just getting out of prison, Gucci was under the impression that things were just like they used to be, using a free mixtape platform to push the project. Forgetting that Spotify, Apple Music, and TIDAL had become a thing, Gucci Mane fell on Future's bad side, who spoke out against the rapper.

The 1017 Eskimo has had several years to think about what happened and he is now accepting blame for kicking off an unnecessary beef against Future.



Presley Ann/Getty Images

"He said, 'goddamn, Gucci dropped the whole tape, that ain't how shit go. You gotta put it on Spotify, this, that and the third.' I had just did that with [Lil] Uzi [Vert] and Uzi was with it. So, in my mind, we just doing this. I'm just juicing. I'm just getting out. I ain't even thinking that much into it. We ain't talked ever. He said, 'you did some bullshit' and then we ain't talked no more."

Apparently, Gucci Mane and Future only squashed their beef last week. They got on the phone and Guwop accepted blame for the mistake.

The topic came up when Gucci Mane was a guest on Big Bank and DJ Scream's podcast, where the rapper also speaks about his issues with Jay-Z, Rocko, Waka Flocka, Young Nudy, and more.

Listen to the Future conversation at the 33:50 mark.