Gucci Mane Enlists Quentin Miller For New Banger "Win, Lose or Draw"

Gucci Manejust released The New 1017 compilation that showcased his newest 1017 signees.

One of the standout cuts on the album is "Win, Lose or Draw" featuring Quentin Miller, who notoriously wrote for Drake during the If You're Reading This sessions.

Producers ZenTachi and 30 Roc provide a scorcher of a beat that immediately invites head knocking. Quentin Miller definitely steals the show on this one, coming through with a catchy hook and bars of his own: "QM and Guwop on attack mode/ride on you n****s like a RAV4."

Quotable Lyrics

These b*tch ass n****s act like they be on their period or something

I don't play with n****s, period, get hit with the drum

Ain't no mystery, my heart black like Black History Month

I show no sympathy, I'll have them people searching for months

Cut off his legs, chopper hit it and it knocked off his knees

Cut off his head, cut it off, then bring that sh*t back to me

Cut off his dreads, heard they did it in the middle of the street

I made him famous, R.I.P., I put that boy on TV