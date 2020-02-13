Quentin Miller took to Instagram on the 5-year-anniversary of Drake's mixtape, If You're Reading This It's Too Late, to address the infamous ghostwriting allegations that caused Meek Mill and Drake's notorious beef. Quentin has always been candid about how negatively he was impacted by these ghostwriting rumours, which began after Meek alleged that Quentin ghostwrote a number of tracks on IYRTITL. While the controversy did start massive beef between Drake and Meek, culminating in Drake's track "Back to Back," the two hip-hop heavyweights ultimately settled their differences. However, Quentin's career and reputation were permanently tarnished.

"So, a lot people been congratulating me and sending me messages and sh*t about the five-year anniversary of If You're Reading This," Quentin acknowledged in the video. He notes how while others who worked on the project get to celebrate the anniversary, it's "different" for him. "It's pretty much taboo for me to even talk about it," he shared. "I try to pretend it doesn't even exist, the biggest project of my entire career. Unfortunately I don't have the good memories about it everyone has, my good memories were all murdered the day Meek Mandela...put my name out there and just blew up my whole spot. That sh*t just f*cked everything up for me, bro."

He goes on to explain that one of his biggest regrets is that his ties with DJ Drama and record labels were "severed" because of the rumours. Quentin exclaims how frustrating the whole situation is now since Meek and Drake are on good terms which makes him question, "What the f*ck was all of that for?"

"Everybody was able to move on because everybody else's careers were established and sh*t, and my career wasn't established," he explains. While working on If You're Reading This It's Too Late was "the best moment of my life," Meek quickly turned it into "one of the most stressful." He says he has "envy" for all the songwriters, artists, and producers who are able to look back on the project positively because "it wasn't in a good light for me. It was hell for me." Now, he notes, "five years later, I'm still trying to shake that shit." He concludes the video by asking labels to "take a chance" on him. "Everyone wanna kick me to the curb, man," he said. "F*ck that sh*t, give me the opportunity, man. Take a chance on Quentin Miller."