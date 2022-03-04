Gucci Mane Calls Out Haters On "Publicity Stunt"

He heard his name mentioned so Gucci Mane has entered the chat. NBA YoungBoy has been ruffling feathers near and far, but mostly, the contention has stayed within the era of his peers. Veteran rappers have seemingly kept out of the animosity that has developed into one diss track after another, but YoungBoy caught Gucci Mane's attention after the Louisiana rapper shared his controversial single, "I Hate YoungBoy."

YoungBoy took lyrical aim at several artists including 21 Savage, Boosie Badazz, and Lil Durk, and he also rapped, "Used to f*ck with Gucci 'til I seen he like them pussy n*ggas." Swiftly reacting, Gucci surprised fans on Friday (March 4) with a new single, "Publicity Stunt," and while he didn't specifically name YoungBoy on the track, he did include the line, "I feel like Iâm Gucci Mane in 2006."

That lyric is directly taken from "Make No Sense" from YoungBoy's 14th mixtape AI YoungBoy 2 which was released in 2019. "Publicity Stunt" is the talk of social media at the moment, so stream Gucci Mane's latest single and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Why you diss me for publicity n*gga? (Huh?)

Is you in the streets or a industry n*gga? (Well damn)

Is you my fan or my enemy, n*gga?

My money too grown to be kiddin' with n*ggas (It long)