Guapdad 4000 Reviews The Best Asian Snacks

Filipino-American rapper Guapdad 4000 is helping us revitalize our Snack Review video series by adding a new twist. It's been a few months since the last time we did one of these -- shout out to the pandemic -- but we're officially back and rolling on one of your favorite food-meets-rap content series around. The Bay Area-based recording artist reviewed a bunch of his favorite Asian snacks, giving his honest thoughts on each one as we diversify our palettes.

Munching on mostly Filipino snacks, Guapdad 4000 started off with a few foods that he wasn't necessarily vibing with, giving them mid-range scores. Once he got to the spicy prawn crackers and fruit daifuku though, he was instantly in heaven. Some of the snacks, like Boy Bawang, brought him back to simpler times. Others, like Irvins Spicy Salted Egg Chips were deemed lowkey "nasty" from the rapper... before the spice hit. Once he caught the heat, his opinion changed. "That's gonna make me like them," he complained.

Check out the Snack Review revival above and let us know if you'll be picking up one of these snacks for your next munchies session. Personally, I'm curious about the ube pandesal, which Guapdad rated a 9/10.

Who do you want to see on Snack Review next?