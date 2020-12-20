J.I. Expresses Skepticism Over Sour Patch Kids Cookies On "Snack Review"

J.I. walked us through some of his favorite snacks on the latest episode of "Snack Review."

J.I. has continuously proven himself to be one of the best new artists out of New York and he is always working on new music and excelling in his craft. Throughout the quarantine, J.I. has been spending even more time in the studio and as it stands, he's got some big things on the way. Recently, we sat down with J.I. for a new episode of On The Come Up. We also had the pleasure of talking with him about some of his favorite candies, during the latest edition of Snack Review.

In this latest episode, J.I. spread the gospel of the Reese's Take 5 which is a candy that he says has wrecked his cholesterol over the years. J.I. also noted just how much he loves his pretzels which was evident by the big bag of pretzel M&Ms and Reese's pretzels that he consumed. Perhaps the candy that confused him the most was the Chips Ahoy x Sour Patch Kids collab. While J.I. was skeptical at first, he quickly came around, noting that we weren't so bad.

Check out the latest episode of Snack Review above and be sure to keep an eye out for any future Snack Review episodes.