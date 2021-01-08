mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Griselda & BSF Deliver Soundtrack To Forthcoming Film "Conflicted"

Erika Marie
January 08, 2021 00:48
Griselda & BSF: Conflicted (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Griselda & Black Soprano Family

The soundtrack features looks from Benny The Butcher, Lloyd Banks, Wale, Dave East, and many more.


On January 15, the Griselda and the Black Soprano Family will be releasing their anticipated film Conflicted. The movie will be distributed via Amazon Prime and will reportedly touch on topics that the Griselda rappers address in their music, and a week ahead of the film's release, they've delivered the soundtrack. Westside Gunn has been repeatedly posting about this compilation and now that it has arrived, fans get to get a sneak peek into the mood for the film.

Three days ago we received "The Hurt Business" with Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA, and Wale, as the trio dropped off an impressive collaboration, and other featured artists on the project include Benny The Butcher, Lloyd Banks, Armani Caesar, Dave East, Smoke DZA, Boldy James, Chase Fetti, Heem, Billy V, Flee Lord, Eto, Ransom, YN Billy, and Jonezy. Stream Griselda & BSF: Conflicted (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Intro
2. Mobbin with Chase Fetti, Heem, Billy V, Benny The Butcher
3. Element of Surprise with Lloyd Banks
4. Ain't Hit Nobody with Flee Lord, Eto, Westside Gunn
5. Pride with Ransom
6. Welcome Home DMX with Dave East, Jonezy
7. Squaaaaad with Elcamino, Rick Hyde, Smoke DZA
8. 3:30 In Houston with Benny The Butcher
9. Voices with Heem, Boldy James, Chase Fetti
10. Rank with YN Billy
11. I'm Not The Enemy
12. Nerve of You with Armani Caesar
13. Conflicted with Flee Lord
14. Mission Accomplished with Westside Gunn, Armani Caesar, Benny The Butcher
15. The Hurt Business with Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA, Wale

