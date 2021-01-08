Griselda & BSF Deliver Soundtrack To Forthcoming Film "Conflicted"

On January 15, the Griselda and the Black Soprano Family will be releasing their anticipated film Conflicted. The movie will be distributed via Amazon Prime and will reportedly touch on topics that the Griselda rappers address in their music, and a week ahead of the film's release, they've delivered the soundtrack. Westside Gunn has been repeatedly posting about this compilation and now that it has arrived, fans get to get a sneak peek into the mood for the film.

Three days ago we received "The Hurt Business" with Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA, and Wale, as the trio dropped off an impressive collaboration, and other featured artists on the project include Benny The Butcher, Lloyd Banks, Armani Caesar, Dave East, Smoke DZA, Boldy James, Chase Fetti, Heem, Billy V, Flee Lord, Eto, Ransom, YN Billy, and Jonezy. Stream Griselda & BSF: Conflicted (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Mobbin with Chase Fetti, Heem, Billy V, Benny The Butcher

3. Element of Surprise with Lloyd Banks

4. Ain't Hit Nobody with Flee Lord, Eto, Westside Gunn

5. Pride with Ransom

6. Welcome Home DMX with Dave East, Jonezy

7. Squaaaaad with Elcamino, Rick Hyde, Smoke DZA

8. 3:30 In Houston with Benny The Butcher

9. Voices with Heem, Boldy James, Chase Fetti

10. Rank with YN Billy

11. I'm Not The Enemy

12. Nerve of You with Armani Caesar

13. Conflicted with Flee Lord

14. Mission Accomplished with Westside Gunn, Armani Caesar, Benny The Butcher

15. The Hurt Business with Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA, Wale