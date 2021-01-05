Westside Gunn, Wale, & Smoke DZA Link On "The Hurt Business" From "Conflicted" Soundtrack

In a little over a week, Griselda will take the silver screen by storm with their film Conflicted. The project was teased last summer and will finally hit Amazon Prime on January 15, and in conjunction with the film's release, Westside Gunn and the Griselda crew are also delivering a soundtrack. Gunn and Benny The Butcher star in the movie and other than knowing that the film will tackle subject matter that they've rapped about in their catalogs, we'll have to wait and see what they've come up with. Meanwhile, Westside Gunn has linked with Smoke DZA and Wale to bring "The Hurt Business," a single featured on the forthcoming soundtrack.

"The movie is a hood classic and we gonna give u that street shut on this soundtrack," Gunn penned on Instagram. "They don’t even make soundtracks anymore this is the Culture, this is Also executive prod by DJ Shay he was working on this when he Past." Check out "The Hurt Business" and let us know if you're looking forward to Conflicted.

Quotable Lyrics

Got a kilo on my neck, n*gga, average a brick

Your b*tch face painted on my pants, Ravishing Rick (Uh)

How stylish is this? No hate, no malice is this

Whippin' heavy, all these carats on wrists

Thousand dollar bottle sprays, my whole palate is rich