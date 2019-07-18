Grime Legend Kano Links Up With Ghetts & D Double E On "Class Of Deja"

Kano announced his new project, Hoodies All Summer earlier today. The announcement came along with two new singles off of the forthcoming project. On "Class Of Deja," Kano gets into his lyrical bag alongside D Double E and Ghetts for a grime banger. The single was released with another single titled, "Trouble." The rapper's upcoming project, Hoodies All Summer serves as his first official project since 2016's Made In The Manor which won his a Mercury Prize. According to a release, his new album will “explore a more minimal – yet still uniquely British – sound which brings his lyrical prowess to the fore,” according to a press release. The record will also feature guest appearances from Kojo Funds, Popcaan, Lil Silva, D Double E and Ghetts."



Peep the tracklist below.

1. Free Years Later

2. Good Youtes Walk Amongst Evil

3. Trouble

4. Pan-Fried (feat. Kojo Funds)

5. Can’t Hold We Down (feat. Popcaan)

6. Teardrops

7. Bang Down Your Door

8. Got My Brandy, Got My Beats (feat. Lil Silva)

9. Class Of Deja (feat. D Double E & Ghetts)

10. SYM

Quotable Lyrics

Where were you back there?

Man was puttin' in work in the roof back there

But a few man there

Swear no word of a lie, I'm the truth right now

I was the truth back then

Man better call on me for some proof right now

Before we do fact checks