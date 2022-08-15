GloRilla has had a fast rise to stardom ever since she dropped her single "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" back in April. The song brought in so much traction that she was signed to Yo Gotti's label, Collective Music Group, often referred to as CMG. Aside from getting a record deal, the Memphis native performed at different venues, met other artists, and even got her teeth done.

With all of this popularity quickly came media exposure. Glo has sat down with numerous outlets like Gwinin Entertainment, Bootleg Kev, Fly Guy DC, and others. To add to that list, yesterday (August 14), celebrity and entertainment website, TMZ, caught up with her to ask her a couple of questions.

The first thing the reporter brought up was the $500,000 advance she'd gotten from Gotti. "I haven't touched it," she said before letting out a laugh. Although she answered the question, the reporter was persistent, asking her what she was going to eventually spend it on. "Are you going to invest it," the interviewer asked.

GloRilla responded, yet again, saying yes-- but of course, the TMZ worker wanted specific answers. "What are you going to invest it in? More than just rap?" The rapper replied, "You're [going to] see." The reporter then shied away from the conversation, but social media users could sense GloRilla's discomfort through the screen.

In the comments of the video, which was shared by 2Cool2Blog, many people voiced their opinions about the interviewer. One person wrote, "She’s asking too many invasive f*cking questions. Disrespectful." Another added, "Did she really ask have you spent it?"

Watch the video below and tells us what you think.