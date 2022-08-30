It's only been four days since DJ Khaled's God Did dropped but fans are already arguing that Jay-Z currently has the verse of the year. Over the past few weeks leading up to the album's release, there have been some bold claims regarding the verse. Some said it's a career-best while others feel like it's at least worthy of sitting within the top 5 best Jay verses of all time.



Jay-Z, Sean Combs, DJ Khaled and Asahd Tuck Khaled attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

There's plenty of name-dropping on the four-minute-long verse. Not only does Jay-Z speak on his relationship with Meek Mill following the Philly rapper's split from Roc Nation, but he also mentions Kanye West, Rihanna, and LeBron. However, a lowkey shout out Jay made was towards UK rapper Giggs. Shortly after clearing the air about Meek, he said that he sees "a lot of Hov in Giggs."

Khaled and Giggs shared footage from the former's listening party for God Did. Giggs rolls up a joint while grinning from ear-to-ear as Jay-Z makes his UK references and shares the shout out.

Unfortunately, we haven't gotten a collab with Giggs and Jay-Z yet but perhaps, that's down the line. As for Giggs and Khaled, though, the Miami DJ revealed in 2017 that he wanted to lock in with both the Peckham rapper and Skepta down the line. No word on whether these records exist but maybe, we'll see Khaled tap into the UK on his next album.