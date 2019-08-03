Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't taking the Greek National Team's upcoming FIBA World Cup campaign lightly. During a ceremony to unveil Greece's pre-selection roster, Giannis told the media he would trade it all away, including his 2019 MVP Award, just to see his National side through to victory.

“I would change the MVP title for the gold medal in China. I always feel something special when playing for the national team. When you are starting the tournament and listening to the national anthem, the emotions can’t be described, Giannis was quoted as saying in the presser, as per Ta Nea, a popular newspaper in Greece.

"The feeling of winning with the national team is incredible and I have said before that I will always be part of the team," he added. "As long as I am healthy like this summer." This past season, Giannis powered through an ankle injury to ensure that his team reached another level of proficiency. The Greek pivot will undoubtedly play it more cautious in years to come- especially with international duty looming on the horizon.

Two of Giannis' brothers (Kostas and Thanasis) were among those selected for Greece's pre-tournament roster. The Hellenic Basketball Federation currently sits ahead of Croatia, Australia, Brazil, and Russia at no. 8 in the FIBA World Rankings.

