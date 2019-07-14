Imagine winning over 60 games in the NBA while shouldering the brunt of the workload? You'd have every reason in the world to think highly of yourself. Case in point for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who told the media just yesterday, that after analyzing his performance during the Eastern Conference finals vs. the Raptors, he came away thinking he'd only realized about 60% of his potential at this stage of his career.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"A lot of people say, 'You are the MVP, you are one of the best players in the league, you are so dominant,'" Giannis said in conversation with ESPN on Saturday. "But I think I can get better. I think I am at 60 percent of my potential, as good as I can be. I just want to be better. If I am in the same situation again [in the East finals], react better, play the game better, play better, execute better."

In all fairness, before airing out his thoughts on the matter, Giannis did own up to the fault lines in his game, without so much as naming them outright. His weaknesses are glaring enough: a wonky mid-range jumper and similar difficulties beyond the arc. Mind you, these deficiencies weren't pervasive enough to hinder what amounted to an MVP-caliber season in 2018-2019, as voted on by the press. Would a fully-calibrated Giannis Antetokounmpo stand up to an NBA "superteam" on his own? Hit us with your thoughts.

