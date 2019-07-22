Giannis Antetokounmpo just came off of an MVP-winning season and moving forward, he will be one of the most feared players in the entire league. If you're a Milwaukee Bucks fan, you have a lot to be thankful for moving forward. This Summer, the team added Giannis' brother Thanasis which will certainly make for an interesting dynamic as the season marches forward. Giannis' other brother Kostas was recently on waivers after a season with the Dallas Mavericks. In a move that not too many people saw coming, the Los Angeles Lakers ended up giving Kostas a chance which will certainly give them a bit more depth next season.

Ever since the acquisition of Anthony Davis, the Lakers have been looking to add depth all the way up and down their roster. This has resulted in the signings of players like Danny Green and even DeMarcus Cousins. It remains to be seen how these moves will workout for the Lakers but fans are pretty excited about how it could all work out.

What's interesting about this pick-up is that fans are already starting to make tampering jokes. Of course, Giannis becomes a free agent in a couple of years and fans think the addition of Kostas will make Giannis want to come to L.A. Obviously, this is a huge stretch but the memes are pretty funny.