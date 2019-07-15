Giannis Antetokounmpo debuted two different "MVP" colorways of his Nike Zoom Freak 1 signature sneaker over the weekend - one at The Drew League and another at a rally in front of the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Both of the special edition sneakers pull on inspiration from his Giannis' early "Alphabet Soup" nickname, which stemmed from all of the letters in his name. All of those letters are jumbled throughout the Nike Zoom Freak 1 silhouette, featuring colorful hits of blue, teal, yellow and pink atop the white upper.

The only difference between the two "MVP" Zoom Freak 1 colorways is that one comes equipped with a blue swoosh, as a nod to Greece, while the other opts for a red swoosh. It remains to be seen if either colorway will be hitting retailers this summer, but we'll keep you posted with any developments.

In the meantime, check out some photos of the MVP colorways below.