Ghetts Is Voracious In His Latest Studio Album "Conflict Of Interest"

Joshua Robinson
February 19, 2021 10:13
Conflict Of Interest
Ghetts

Grime veteran Ghetts delivers a vast array of great chunes with guest appearances from Skepta, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, and more.


Veteran London rapper Ghetts has been prepping fans for his latest album since last September when he shared "Mozambique," the album's first single. A slew of sonically diverse singles followed over the next several months until Ghetts finally made an announcement in January, in which he revealed that his third studio album, Conflict Of Interest, would release on February 19.

After weeks of waiting, here we are with one of the storied grime artist's most ambitious projects to date.

First of all, Conflict Of Interest is a behemoth of a record. Boasting 16 tracks and clocking in at well over an hour, the album has no shortage of guest appearances. Major UK acts like Ed Sheeran and Skepta appear alongside grime up-and-comers Pa Salieu and BackRoad Gee, but even with so many featured artists, Ghetts manages to make one of his most brutally honest albums yet, as seen on the seven-minute "Autobiography" and the immaculate album closer "Little Bo Peep."

Despite its hefty runtime, are you checking out Conflict Of Interest this weekend?

Tracklist:

1. Fine Wine
2. Mozambique (feat. Jaykae & Moonchild Sanelly)
3. Fire and Brimstone
4. Hop Out
5. IC3 (feat. Skepta)
6. Autobiography
7. Good Hearts (feat. Aida Lae)
8. Dead To Me
9. 10,000 Tears (feat. Ed Sheeran)
10. Sonya (Feat. Emeli Sande)
11. Proud Family
12. Skengman (feat. Stormzy)
13. No Mercy (feat. Pa Salieu & BackRoad Gee)
14. Crud (feat. Giggs)
15. Squeeze (feat. Miraa May)
16. Little Bo Peep (feat. Dave, Hamzaa & Wretch 32)

MIXTAPES Ghetts Is Voracious In His Latest Studio Album "Conflict Of Interest"
