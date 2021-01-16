Stormzy & Ghetts Lurk Through Shadows On "Skengman"

Ghetts went crazy in 2020. The legendary emcee continued to bless fans with tons of music throughout the pandemic without actually releasing a full body of work. We're certainly not complaining but now that we're in 2021, it looks like his first drop of the year is an indication of big things to come in the future. The rapper teamed up with Stormzy for his latest single, "Skengman." It's a celebration of excellence as grime's most commercially successful exports and an OG in the game bring it back to the roots of their craft over eerie production reminiscent of the shadowy London back-alleys.

This is surely not the first time these rappers have teamed up. Stormzy previously enlisted Ghetts alongside J Hus on "Bad Boys" off of his debut album. Check their new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Look, I love a real knife encounter

It's funny on the phone you're a shouter

They couldn't figure how I pattern my flow

I stay cool and my catalogue's cold, I'm too nice widdit

Too clear, blue sky widdit

Used have a hoopti and do crime in it

It's a big movie when I'm in it

