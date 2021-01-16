mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stormzy & Ghetts Lurk Through Shadows On "Skengman"

Aron A.
January 16, 2021 09:09
Skengman
Ghetts Feat. Stormzy

Ghetts enlists Stormzy for his latest single, "Skengman."


Ghetts went crazy in 2020. The legendary emcee continued to bless fans with tons of music throughout the pandemic without actually releasing a full body of work. We're certainly not complaining but now that we're in 2021, it looks like his first drop of the year is an indication of big things to come in the future. The rapper teamed up with Stormzy for his latest single, "Skengman." It's a celebration of excellence as grime's most commercially successful exports and an OG in the game bring it back to the roots of their craft over eerie production reminiscent of the shadowy London back-alleys.

This is surely not the first time these rappers have teamed up. Stormzy previously enlisted Ghetts alongside J Hus on "Bad Boys" off of his debut album. Check their new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics
Look, I love a real knife encounter
It's funny on the phone you're a shouter
They couldn't figure how I pattern my flow
I stay cool and my catalogue's cold, I'm too nice widdit
Too clear, blue sky widdit
Used have a hoopti and do crime in it
It's a big movie when I'm in it

