Ghetts Drops Straight Bars On "Where's Ghetts"

Ghetts has been gearing up for the release of his forthcoming project, even if there isn't much information surrounding it right now. However, he's been delivering loads of new music recently which can only mean that it's on the way. Or he's buying time as he wraps it up but either way, we're not complaining.

Ghetts slid through with his latest single, "IC3" alongside Skepta earlier this month and he didn't waste much time following it up. The rapper released, "Where's Ghetts" earlier today along with a new visual reflecting the eeriness of the production. Ghetts flexes his lyrical muscle on this one as he reflects on loyalty and the streets.

Peep the new single from Ghetts below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from the grime MC.

Quotable Lyrics

It would've been a muhfuckin' full-on chase

Passin' nose from the look on face

Left, right, skrt, reverse, push on brake

Out on foot and pray



