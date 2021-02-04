Ghetts Taps Pa Salieu And Backroad Gee For "No Mercy" Ahead Of New Album

Following the release of “Where's Ghetts” last fall, the East London veteran burst into 2021 guns blazing with the Stormzy-assisted single “Skengman.” Alongside the release of “Skengman,” Ghetts also announced his new album Conflict Of Interest, which is set to drop in a matter of weeks on February 19.

Ghetts went on to release the tracklist for the highly anticipated album, revealing features from Skepta, Giggs, Ed Sheeran, and many other prominent acts from around the globe. Now, “No Mercy,” one of the previously teased tracks from Conflict Of Interest, is available for listeners nearly two weeks prior to the album’s release.

“No Mercy” is the 13th track from his imminent album, and it boasts guest verses from fellow UK artists Pa Salieu and Backroad Gee. In addition to its loaded features, “No Mercy” is cradled by a repetitive hook that’s laced with high-pitched autotune ad-libs.

In its video, which arrived the same day as the single’s release, the three artists perform their verses in what appears to be a grimy warehouse of sorts, as notable lyrics flash on the screen.

Now that you’ve heard “Skengman” and “No Mercy,” are you ready for Ghetts’ Conflict Of Interest?

Quotable Lyrics

Viola Davis, man will get away with murder

I know the pagans wan' try take things further

Try know the basics before you use that burner

Old school jump out gang bang, pull up and skrrer

