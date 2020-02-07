You never know who could be recording your moves when you're out and about. Celebrities are often filmed by fans without their knowledge, but a recent video reportedly sparked an investigation that led to Gervonta Davis's arrest. Just weeks ago, the boxing champion declared victory over Yuriorkis Gamboa, and while he's still riding high from that win, it seems that he's found himself in trouble with the law.



Mike Stobe / Stringer / Getty Images

A video recently went viral that showed Davis grabbing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child, by the collar while yelling at her. He's seen in the clip pushing her out of the charity basketball game. "I never once hit her, yea I was aggressive and told her come on," Davis later explained. "That’s the mother of my child I would never hurt her other than that happy New Years.. January was trash.”

Davis was arrested on a charge of simple battery domestic violence after police reportedly claimed that there was unreleased footage that shows Davis striking the mother of his child in the face. TMZ states that the video shows Davis "pulling his arm back and then forward towards the victim, which is consistent with a strike to the face where the victim sustained injuries to her lip and left jaw."

Davis reportedly shared a brief message on his Instagram Story about his recent troubles. "Be careful with the decision you make," he wrote. "One mistake can mess up everything..I'm learning 🙏🏼."